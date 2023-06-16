Objective Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IVE stock opened at $160.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $161.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $151.03.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

