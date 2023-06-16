Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.0% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.97.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

