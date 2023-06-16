Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 51,308 shares.The stock last traded at $7.64 and had previously closed at $8.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPAD shares. Wedbush cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Insider Activity

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $1.20. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%. The company had revenue of $609.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $43,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,044,222 shares in the company, valued at $21,918,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

