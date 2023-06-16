OLD Republic International Corp Sells 253,700 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253,700 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.8% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $88,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.89 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $428.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

