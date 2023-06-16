Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $113.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $860,680 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

