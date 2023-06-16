Oracle Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Oracle Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle stock opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

