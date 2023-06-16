Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.