O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1,068.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $52,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $927.49 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $580.01 and a 12-month high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $915.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

