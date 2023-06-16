Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $122.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $123.08.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 130.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Owens Corning by 93.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Owens Corning by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 14.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

