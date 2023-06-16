Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) PT Raised to GBX 3,100

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.53) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($34.03) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,955 ($36.97).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXIG opened at GBX 2,600 ($32.53) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,611.11, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,710.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,474.04.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

