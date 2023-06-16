P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Up 4%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.40. 28,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 390,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The business had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at P3 Health Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

In other P3 Health Partners news, CFO Atul Kavthekar purchased 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Atul Kavthekar bought 18,868 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 21,850 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,877,292 shares in the company, valued at $195,509,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

