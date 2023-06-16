P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Up 4%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.40. 28,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 390,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The business had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
