Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) versus CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Head to Head Analysis

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and CompoSecure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.10 -$302.32 million ($0.49) -2.39 CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.45 $18.66 million $0.95 7.37

CompoSecure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, indicating that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 CompoSecure 0 0 6 0 3.00

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 211.25%. CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 77.14%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% CompoSecure 4.07% -4.30% 23.43%

Summary

CompoSecure beats Pagaya Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

