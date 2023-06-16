Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

