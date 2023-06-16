Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,375 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.