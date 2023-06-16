Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,185 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE ABR opened at $14.19 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

