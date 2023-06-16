Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,414 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,614 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,769,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,827,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.