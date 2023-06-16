Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

XEL opened at $64.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

