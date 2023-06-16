Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,366 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

