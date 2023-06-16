Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,770 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 861,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of F opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

