Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.3% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187,622 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.41 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.