Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

