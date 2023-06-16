Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $156.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $156.88.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

