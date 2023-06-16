Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $65.21 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

