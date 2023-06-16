Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $956,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,031,000 after purchasing an additional 305,365 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

