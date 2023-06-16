Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $6.59 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,084,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

