Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.83 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

