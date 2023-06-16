Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.41 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

