Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $258.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.04 and its 200-day moving average is $250.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

