Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,484 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,278,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after buying an additional 226,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 75,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 220,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after buying an additional 64,065 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.71. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

