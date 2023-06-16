Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 48,473 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

MOAT opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

