Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

