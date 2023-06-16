Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes $898,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.