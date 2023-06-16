Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

