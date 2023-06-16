Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.