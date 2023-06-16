Patrick D. O’brien Acquires 4,500 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBINM opened at $23.80 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

