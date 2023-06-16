Patrick D. O’brien Buys 4,500 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of MBIN stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.10.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 31.11%. Research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 733,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 68,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 163,620 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
Further Reading
