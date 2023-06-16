Patrick D. O’brien Buys 4,500 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 31.11%. Research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 733,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 68,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 163,620 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

