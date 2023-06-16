Patrick D. O’brien Buys 4,500 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINNGet Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $24.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

