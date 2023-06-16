Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 4.5%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41. 25,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 392,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

About Peakstone Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

