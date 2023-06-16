Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 1,506 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,497 ($18.73).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.27) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.38) to GBX 1,396 ($17.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.39) to GBX 1,300 ($16.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.89) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Persimmon news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.34), for a total value of £53,588.46 ($67,052.63). Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Price Performance

Persimmon Company Profile

PSN opened at GBX 1,199.50 ($15.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.41, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,982.41 ($24.80). The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,272.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,302.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

