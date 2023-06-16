PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.2 days.
Shares of PHXHF stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.
PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
