Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Financial Contrast

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pintec Technology and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $10.81 million 0.88 -$27.57 million N/A N/A Grindr $195.01 million 5.24 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Grindr has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

This table compares Pintec Technology and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pintec Technology and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through a technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

