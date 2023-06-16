Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $46,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $203.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

