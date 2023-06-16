Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 202.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PZRIF opened at $11.06 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

