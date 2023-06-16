Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $131.68

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.68, but opened at $128.99. Progressive shares last traded at $127.74, with a volume of 344,330 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Progressive Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $9,720,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

