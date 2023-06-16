Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

