Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PMM opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 65.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.