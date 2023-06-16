Rajeev Singh Sells 7,622 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,512 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $17,206.56.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,456 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $17,209.92.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rajeev Singh sold 1,578 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $17,200.20.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 230 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $2,408.10.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Rajeev Singh sold 220 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $3,207.60.

ACCD stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6,063.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

