Raymond James Begins Coverage on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Crocs Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

