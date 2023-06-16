Rebalance LLC Buys Shares of 1,601,739 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,601,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,225,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.0% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

