Rebalance LLC Invests $104.95 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 548,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,947,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.9% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VTI stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $220.71. The firm has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

